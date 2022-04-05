Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Cora, Xander Bogaerts, Danny Santana

Back in 2019, Alex Cora was at the helm following up on a historically great season and looked to just keep the flow going. That didn’t work out, and now he’s taking the lessons he learned that year to follow up on a surprisingly successful 2021 for the Red Sox. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Jen McCaffrey has a big preview of the coming season for the Red Sox, including ten predictions. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

According to Ian Browne, it’s going to be the pitching staff that ultimately determines how far this team goes. (Ian Browne; RedSox.com)

Jason Mastrodonato, meanwhile, looks at the six biggest questions that the Red Sox will need to answer early in the year. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

It was a big of a surprise when Hansel Roble signed for a minor-league deal, though now we know why that actually was the case. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

In Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox have a hell of a core on the left side of the infield. But how long will they be together there? (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Danny Santana, an old friend from just a year ago, got himself into some trouble with the league. (Tom Westerholm; Boston.com)