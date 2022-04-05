OTM Open Thread 4/5: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! Just like that Spring Training is coming to a close. It seems like guys were just racing to Florida and Arizona. The last game of Spring Training is theSox against the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 PM ET. And then on to New York for Opening Day. The Bruins head to Detroit to take on the Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET. What are you most excited for this season? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.