Red Sox at Twins lineups: The beginning of the end of the beginning

The Red Sox and Twins face off for the 51st and second-to-last time this spring when Tanner Houck faces Bailey Ober this afternoon in Florida (1:05 p.m., MLB.tv).

It’s mostly the ‘A’ team again—unsurprisingly, given that the season starts on Thursday—minus Alex Verdugo, which, we’ll live. The good news is that the sore-wristed Xander Bogearts is in the lineup, with Trevor Story batting fifth to round out the big bats at the top.

It’s still fake games though, which would be readily apparent by Jackie Bradley Jr.’s place at the DH spot as the Sox look to coax him into one his ludicrous hot streaks just as the season dawns. Kevin Plawecki catches Houck and bats ninth.

In news sure to bring a smile to the face of most Sox fans, Gary Sánchez is “playing” catcher for Minnesota, so it’s possible a lot of fun is had around the bases. Never gets old!