Daily Red Sox Links: Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Barnes, Derek Holland

After struggling to end the 2021 season, Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes has not had the smoothest spring training. Barnes’ fastball during the first half of the 2021 season, on his way to an All-Star appearance, would average around 97 mph, but this spring he’s been topping out at 93 mph. Is it only Spring Training, or is there a bigger issue at hand? (Alex Speier; The Boston Globe)

Darwinzon Hernandez and Derek Holland didn’t make the Opening Day roster but that doesn’t mean that both players won’t make a lasting impact on the 2022 big league club. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

MLB.com’s listing of the top 100 baseball players has a few familiar faces. (Nick Goss; NBC Sports Boston)

Sean McAdam takes a deeper look into what might be the Achilles’ heel for the 2022 Red Sox, the bullpen. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Nathan Eovaldi will toe the rubber in his third Opening Day start for the Boston Red Sox. Eovaldi has rounded the corner career wise, and has settled into the ace role nicely since joining the Red Sox midway through the 2018 season. (Peter Abraham; The Boston Globe)