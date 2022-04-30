Filed under: Gamethreads Game 22 Gamethread: Red Sox at Orioles By Matt_Collins@MattRyCollins Apr 30, 2022, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 22 Gamethread: Red Sox at Orioles Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The Red Sox could really use a series win, especially here in Baltimore against this Orioles team, and they can clinch one tonight. It’s Nathan Eovaldi versus Spenser Watkins. First pitch set for 7:05 PM ET. Go Sox! More From Over the Monster Red Sox at Orioles lineups: Acey deucy? Red Sox Minor Lines: Jarren Duran just misses a cycle OTM Open Thread 4/30: It is Saturday Daily Red Sox Links: Trevor Story, Matt Strahm, Chaim Bloom Red Sox 3, Orioles 1: A step in the right direction Game 21 Gamethread: Red Sox at Orioles Loading comments...
