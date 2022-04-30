Red Sox at Orioles lineups: Acey deucy?

The Red Sox, winners behind Rich Hill on Friday night, look to make it two in a row tonight in Baltimore behind Nathan Eovaldi (7:05 p.m., NESN).

After a back-and-forth to start the season, Eovaldi rebounded nicely last time out to go seven strong against the Blue Jays. Today’s challenge should be a bit easier, and the Sox should have a generally easier go of things against Spenser Watkins, a 29-year-old second-year player whose peripheral stats belie his 2.27 ERA—last year’s 8.07 is probably closer to his true talent level. For an offense that’s been struggling, Watkins should again be a sight for sore eyes.

The Sox seemed to be at legitimate full strength with the J.D. Martinez-at-cleanup alignment, which is best for everyone… or it was until J.D. was scratched and replaced by Christian Arroyo. Kevin Plawecki gets the start in place of Christian Vázquez, and Enrique Hernández bats fifth, with Alex Verdugo slotted at cleanup in Martinez’s vacated spot.