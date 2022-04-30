Daily Red Sox Links: Trevor Story, Matt Strahm, Chaim Bloom

After signing a massive deal with the Red Sox, Trevor Story has switched agents; going from Excel Sports Management to Wasserman. On the surface, it seems strange but Ken Rosenthal reports that this is not the first time that this has happened in the league. (Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)

Matt Strahm seemed like a low-key signing after the Lockout lifted. However, as Chris Cotillo reports, he has become a key piece in the Red Sox bullpen. (Chris Cotillo; Mass Live)

Chaim Bloom talks with Sean McAdam about the slow start and his level of concern to start the season. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Talk about a Friday news dump. MLB announced yesterday they are suspending Trevor Bauer for two years, without pay or time already served. I don’t say this often, but good job MLB. (Gabe Lacques; USA Today)

Jayson Stark’s articles are always a fun read but when there is mention of a zombie apocalypse along with the Red Sox, you just have to read. (Jayson Stark; The Athletic)