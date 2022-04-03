2022 Superlatives Predictions: Biggest Surprise

We are in full preseason prediction overload time here with Opening Day just days away. As such, it means it is time for our annual superlatives prediction series, in which all of us on staff here at OTM along with the community will be picking who we think will finish the season on top in a number of categories. We’ll be voting on team MVP, best pitcher, defensive wizard, biggest surprise (in a positive sense), biggest disappointment, and unsung hero. We’ll run two of these polls every day, and reveal the winners on Wednesday.

For our second poll here on Sunday, we are looking for the biggest surprise, and as noted above we mean that in a positive sense. Who is the player that is not really on the radar to be more than a role player who could surprise people, whether that’s a depth option hanging on to an important role all season, or a mid-tier starter making a star turn, or however you want to interpret it. I will note that there are a few prospects on this poll, and to be clear we are talking about their major-league performance being a surprise, not their overall season including time in the minors.

The poll is below in alphabetical order, and if you believe I have omitted someone who deserves consideration please drop their name in the comments and I will add them to the poll. (Note that the player will be added to the end and not in alphabetical order.) And finally, remember this is supposed to be fun. Don’t ruin this for others with any shenanigans.