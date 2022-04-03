2022 Superlatives Predictions: Team MVP

We are in full preseason prediction overload time here with Opening Day just days away. As such, it means it is time for our annual superlatives prediction series, in which all of us on staff here at OTM along with the community will be picking who we think will finish the season on top in a number of categories. We’ll be voting on team MVP, best pitcher, defensive wizard, biggest surprise (in a positive sense), biggest disappointment, and unsung hero. We’ll run two of these polls every day, and reveal the winners on Wednesday.

Starting off here Sunday morning, we have the MVP vote, which is frankly pretty self-explanatory. We are looking to see who you believe will be the Red Sox MVP in 2022, by whatever sort of MVP definition you want. Different people have different definitions of what an MVP really means, and that’s all part of the fun. And for what it’s worth, pitcher’s can be selected for this, though some people don’t believe pitchers can be an MVP since they have their own award so again, vote based on your own beliefs.

The poll is below in alphabetical order, and if you believe I have omitted someone who deserves consideration please drop their name in the comments and I will add them to the poll. (Note that the player will be added to the end and not in alphabetical order.) And finally, remember this is supposed to be fun. Don’t ruin this for others with any shenanigans.