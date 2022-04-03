Red Sox at Braves Lineups: Marching to the end

The Red Sox have all of three spring games left on their schedule before they make the trip back up north, first to New York as they begin their regular season marathon on Thursday against the Yankees. Their antepenultimate (yeah that’s right, I know words) spring game is here on Sunday afternoon as they travel to Sarasota County to take on the Braves. This one starts at 1:05 PM ET, and NESN will have the broadcast.

On the mound on Sunday is Nick Pivetta, who lines up behind Nathan Eovaldi in the rotation and will make his final start of the spring here in this one. The righty has been a little inconsistent through camp, but the positives have largely outweighed the negatives. In three spring starts Pivetta has allowed seven runs (five earned) over 10 2⁄ 3 innings, striking out 16 and walking five. There is always going to be some hard contact against the righty, which limits the ceiling a bit over a large sample, but as is indicated particularly by the strikeout numbers here, on any given day he can handle any lineup. He’ll have a tough lineup for this game against the defending champs at something resembling full strength (minus Ronald Acuña Jr., who will miss the first month or so of the season).

On the other side, the Red Sox are without their expected middle infield pairing with Trevor Story and Xander Bogaerts both out. The latter has been out for a few days in a row now, though there’s been no indication it’s something to worry about. Players who are in the lineup in this game include, but are not limited to, J.D. Martinez at DH, Rafael Devers at third, and Alex Verdugo in left.

The full lineups are below: