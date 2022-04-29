Red Sox at Orioles lineups: Home sweet home away from home?

The Red Sox, desperate to get on the right track, head to the often-friendly confines of Camden Yards as Rich Hill faces Kyle Bradish, who will make his Major League debut tonight against Boston (7:05 p.m., NESN).

As I predicted, yesterday’s game was not a high-scoring affair, but Bradish is no Alek Manoah, so there’s ample reason the Sox can get their acts together tonight in Maryland. Mired in their longest homer drought in more than 20 years, the Sox say the power is coming, and I believe them, for my part. It doesn’t seem like it, but it’s still very early. The season lasts forever and a day. This isn’t 2020: There is time.

Hill takes the mound looking to get on track, which is hard for 42-year-olds (I can vouch for this. Or could, two years ago), but tends to be easier against the Orioles. Tanner Houck is expected to piggyback behind him, though last time they said that he came in towards the end of the game. Offensively, Martinez is out again as he seems to be still working his way back from that injury. Franchy Cordero is also in the lineup at first base after getting called up today.

Full lineups are as follows: