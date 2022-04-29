FanPost Friday: Your first base solution

The Red Sox have a whole host of problems right now, and in that sense it would not be fair to put their slow start on any one player. It’s been something of an equal opportunity situation in spreading the miscues and poor performances around. Admirable, in a way. That said, if there is one player who seems to be drawing the most ire from the fanbase right now it’s Bobby Dalbec, and it’s hard to blame people. After the first baseman’s big second half last season, he has reverted back to his first half ways, starting 2022 by hitting .154/.211/.246 for a ghastly 31 wRC+.

Yes, we are only 20 games into the season, but in a division that is going to be competitive to the very end, the Red Sox cannot afford to continue losing ground here. So it’s leading people to call for an early change at first base, and not just with Dalbec. His backup, Travis Shaw, has yet to reach base in 19 plate appearances.

So our question for this week’s FanPost Friday is simple. How would you handle this situation? Do you keep rolling with Dalbec, citing the small sample and hoping he turns it around? Do you designate Shaw and roll with a three-man bench? Franchy Cordero has been getting more time at first base in Worcester, so do you call him back up and see if he can provide a spark? And then of course there is the Triston Casas of it all, or even perhaps the idea of finding some help outside the organization. The world is your oyster here.

Leave us a FanPost, and you could be featured on the front page on Sunday. As always, here is our handy guide to making a FanPost.