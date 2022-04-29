The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping The Blue Jays, Previewing The Orioles

Welcome again to the latest Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the OTM Podcast Network to hear the latest from every series, as well as a preview of what’s next on the docket for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox dropped three out of four to the Blue Jays, with all three of their losses coming in rather painful fashion. In game one, Nathan Eovaldi had cruised through seven innings on only 78 pitches, allowing two runs without a walk and striking out five, but was pulled in a tie game in the eighth inning. Matt Strahm then allowed a couple of hits, and with one out and two on Tyler Danish was brought in to face the meat of the Blue Jays order. He was immediately punished, giving up a single to load the bases before a grand slam to Bo Bichette which all but sealed the game.

In hame two, the Nick Pivetta built on his strong finish to his last outing, allowing only three hits and striking out six over 4 2⁄ 3 innings pitched. The Red Sox offense gave some separation in the eighth, too, with a four-run inning to take a 5-2 lead. However, the save was blown by Jake Deikman in the ninth and George Springer walked it off in the 10th for another painful loss.

In game three the Red Sox offense finally came alive with a four-hit day from Xander Bogaerts and multiple hits from Devers and Martinez backing another gem from Michael Wacha en route to a 7-1 win.

In the final game of the series, Garrett Whitlock got the start and went three innings, only allowing an unearned run, but that would be enough for the Blue Jays as Alek Manoah and the Toronto bullpen held the Red Sox offense to only four hits and took the finale 1-0.

Up next for the Red Sox is a three-game set away vs the Orioles.