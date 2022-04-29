Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Chris Sale, Tanner Houck

If the Red Sox thought Xander Bogaerts would give them a discount if and when he opts out next winter, they were horribly wrong. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Bogaerts is continuing to be a super star and super stars deserves to be paid as such. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy)

Bogaerts could end up leading the MLB in batting average and Alex Cora is all for it. (Lauren Campbell; NESN)

Chris Sale hit another milestone on his recovery from injury, albeit an incremental one. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

After getting through the Toronto series without them because of their refusal to get vaccinated, the Red Sox will get back Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford this weekend. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Houck might be a good fit in the bullpen in the short term with Garrett Whitlock. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

Whether or not you’ve heard of Ceddanne Rafaela, check out Alex Speier’s profile of him. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Throwing a fastball to start an at-bat is so last decade. (Ben Clemens; FanGraphs)