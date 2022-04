The Red Sox have a chance to steal a split in this series, and somehow can actually still finish this 10-game road trip over .500 if they win out. But we’ll take it one game at a time, with a really fun pitching matchup for Thursday afternoon’s finale in Toronto. It’ll be Garrett Whitlock in his second career start and Alek Manoah for the Jays. First pitch is set for 3:07 PM ET.

Go Sox!