Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Connor Wong, Jake Diekman

Chad Finn goes through a handful of thoughts about this slow start to the Red Sox season, including an offense that, before Wednesday night, was struggling to get anything going on a nightly basis. (Chad Finn; Boston Globe)

The lineup has certainly been a concern for this team, but as Sean McAdam writes, they should come around. What’s really concerning was on display Tuesday night, which is a distinct lack of bullpen help. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Something else that has stood out from this start has been that the Red Sox are losing almost exclusively in close games. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

The offense did finally break out on Wednesday, scoring seven times in a win. As Mike Cole points out, they were trending in that direction before this game. (Mike Cole; NESN)

Early on this season we’ve seen some impressive multi-inning relievers across the league, a list that of course includes Garrett Whitlock. (Matt Snyder; CBS)

Christopher Smith caught up with catching prospect Connor Wong, and touched on the catcher’s frame behind the plate. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)