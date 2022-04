Happy Thursday! Ok that’s a better way to finish a game. Run up the score! If you were told Monday morning the Sox would enter today looking for a split and that the two losses were winnable against perhaps the best team in the American League you’d probably be thrilled. Today’s game is a matinee at 3:07 PM ET. The Bruins host the Sabers at 7:00 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.