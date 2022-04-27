Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups: Six million ways to lose. Choose one.

The Red Sox can pull out of their tailspin with a win in Toronto tonight behind Michael Wacha (7:07 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market).

At the risk of understating things, it’s been a difficult stretch for our boys, last night’s heartbreaking loss seemingly just par for the course. That makes the Sox 3-7 over their last 10 games, and puts them on a four-game losing street into tonight’s matchup against Ross Stripling.

On the bright side, Rafael Devers is back after a routine off-day, which puts the lineup at mostly full strength. And Alex Cora has finally returned from his COVID absence. Maybe he’ll make all the difference? Let’s hope so. Despite Cora’s return, the lineups were once again released promptly. Yes, that was shade. Whatever. We’re all angry these days.

So as I said, the lineup is at mostly full strength. Kevin Plawecki, also back from the COVID list, makes his first start in a while, but the big boppers are all there, with Trever Story in the leadoff spot once more having, it seems, wrested it from Enrique Hernández, who bats sixth.

The Blue Jays also have a team. They are batting in the order indicated below. They will probably score more runs than the Sox. You’ve been warned.