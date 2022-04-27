Red Sox Minor Lines: Nicholas Northcut homers twice

Worcester PPD

Portland L 1-2 (F/10)

David Hamilton, 2B: 1-4, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 SB Christian Koss, SS: 1-5, 3 K, 1 SB Devlin Granberg, CF: 1-3, 2 BB

Chris Murphy (SP): 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (80 pitches) Frank German: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (19 pitches)

This one ended in a low-scoring loss, because that’s just how Portland games go, but they got a great start from Murphy. The lefty is kind of hidden away in this rotation, which is probably for the best because for all of his potential he still has some stuff to work on. Most notably coming into this season, he needed to prove he could throw strikes frequently enough to stick in this role long-term. He certainly did this time around, walking just the one batter in six innings of work. On the season, it’s been a bit more of a mixed bag, as he’s had two starts with three walks in five or fewer innings, and two with one or zero walks in 11 innings total. The stuff will play in a relief role if it must, and I think that’s ultimately where he ends up, but he’s still showing enough potential that he deserves more time to try and stick in this one. In the bullpen, German is continuing his great start, now with 15 strikeouts and no walks in eight scoreless innings. Oh, and Hamilton’s steal count is now up to 12.

Greenville L 6-10

Nick Yorke, 2B: 0-4, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 SB Tyler McDonough, LF: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 K Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 0-5, 2 K Alex Binelas, 1B: 0-3, 1 BB Matthew Lugo, SS: 1-4, 2 K Gilberto Jimenez, RF: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 K Joe Davis, DH: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Nicholas Northcut, 3B: 2-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 K Stephen Scott, C: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB

Brian Van Belle (SP): 5.2 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 4 K (84 pitches)

The pitching was not very good in this game for Greenville, with Van Belle really hitting a wall in the sixth and the bullpen not helping out from there. But offensively, Northcut continues his strong start. The ceiling is somewhat limited here because of his below-average hit tool, and the margin of error is thin because of a lack of defensive value, but if he manages to find that sweetspot the power will play. Northcut now has six homers on this young season, with an OPS of .970.

Salem PPD

Player of the Day: Nicholas Northcut

