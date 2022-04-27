Daily Red Sox Links: Will Venable, Bullpen Trouble, Mike Monaco

Although there might be a silver lining to be found in the Red Sox’s recent slump, just being competitive isn’t enough. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

On Tuesday, the Red Sox were let down by their relievers, a development that could become a permanent problem. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Will Venable’s time standing in for Alex Cora as manager has not gone according to plan, unless the plan was for things to go poorly. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Mike Monaco has wasted no time becoming one of the voices of the Red Sox, albeit in a backup role ... for now. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

Based on reporting from SNY, it turns out the New York Yankees may have bent the rules a little during the 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons but not to the alarming degree of the Houston Astros or the Red Sox themselves. (Andy Martino: SNY)

Could more work for more relievers be causing a decline in offense? Ben Clemens investigates. (Ben Clemens; FanGraphs)