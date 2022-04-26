Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Garrett Whitlock, Alex Binelas

It’s only April 26 and there are 145 baseball games left on the schedule for the Red Sox. So it’s way too early in the season for these games to feel as stressful as they are. And this was written before Monday’s loss. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

The offense has been the driver behind this brutal stretch for the Red Sox, as the expected strength of the team has been one of the worst lineups in baseball. A big part of the issue is being over aggressive, and they can’t flip the switch to more patience. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

The struggling offense has made the calls for Triston Casas get started already, and it’s hard to blame anyone. Mike Cole runs through some of the pros and cons of the hypothetical call-up. (Mike Cole; NESN)

It doesn’t come as a big surprise, but the Red Sox have officially announced Garrett Whitlock will get the start on Thursday. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Whitlock is getting that start because Tanner Houck is not vaccinated, and thus cannot be with his team in Toronto. (Jon Couture; Boston.com)

The Red Sox once again got some representation on the all-MiLB team for the week, this time with Alex Binelas getting the nod. (Tyler Maun; MLB.com)

If you haven’t seen it yet, you should check out this Kyle Schwarber ejection. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)