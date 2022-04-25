Game 17 Gamethread: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Red Sox are looking for some momentum from absolutely any source, and we have to hope a trip up to Canada — sans Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford — will be the spark they were looking for. Hey, I can dream, can’t I? The good news is they have their ace on the mound for game one, with Nathan Eovaldi taking on José Berríos. First pitch is set for 7:07 PM ET.

Last Night

Loss; 2-5

How to Watch

You can watch locally on cable on NESN. For those out of market, MLB Network will have a broadcast as well.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.

Go Sox!

