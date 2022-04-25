Red Sox activate Kevin Plawecki off the COVID list

We learned earlier Monday afternoon that the Red Sox would be missing two players off of their typical active roster for this four-game series in Toronto due to their being unvaccinated against COVID-19, with both Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford staying behind in the US. A few hours later, we got some more positive news on the COVID front as backup catcher Kevin Plawecki has been reinstated off the COVID list. Connor Wong, who was called up when Plawecki first was placed on the list, was optioned back down to Triple-A Worcester.

So as it turns out Plawecki missed exactly week of action after testing positive for COVID, having first been placed on the list prior to the 11:00 AM Patriots Day game last Monday. In his absence, Wong played in two games, getting one single and one RBI across seven plate appearances. Plawecki, meanwhile, gives the Red Sox a little more punch off the bench, which is desperately needed. He hadn’t really showed that since hitting the COVID list, though, picking up just one hit (a single) across 12 plate appearances to start his season. Last year, Plawecki hit .287/.349/.389 in 173 plate appearances, finishing with a 102 wRC+.

Wong will presumably stay with the team in Toronto despite not being in the roster, providing insurance in case — knock on wood — one of Plawecki or Christian Vázquez has to hit the injured list during this series.