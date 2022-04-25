Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups: Most of our rowdy friends are here for Monday night

The Red Sox — most of them, anyway — kick off a four-game series in Canada tonight behind Nathan Eovaldi (7:07 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market) as fans can only hope a trip across the border wakes up Boston’s bats.

As I’ve alluded to, not everyone on the active roster will be in Toronto, because unvaccinated players are not allowed to cross the Canadian border. Tanner Houck, who has told reporters he is unvaccinated, is out, as is Kutter Crawford, who was placed on the COVID-19 restricted list Monday. That’s all. No point in saying anything else about that on my end, except that Houck’s next turn in the rotation won’t come until Friday at the earliest.

The Blue Jays have a lineup of scary, scary guys, who are scary. You know who they are, and who their dads are. While we’re on the subject, it was a near-impossible task for Vlad Jr. to be as cool as his dad, yet here we are. I think they are already the coolest father-son athlete duo I can remember? There are a number of decent candidates, and Bobby Bonds was really, really good, but for my lifetime these two beat, like, Ed and Christian McCaffrey and Dell and Steph Curry pretty handily, to name two examples off the top of my head. (Ed. Note: Junior makes the Griffeys number one automatically, fwiw, but we’ll let Bryan slide on this point)

For the Red Sox, they get J.D. Martinez back, who has missed the last few games with a minor adductor injury, as well as Kevin Plawecki, who was just reinstated off the COVID list prior to the game. Not in the lineup is Trevor Story, who just gets a routine day off with Christian Arroyo starting at second.

The full lineups for both sides are as follows: