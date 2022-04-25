OTM Open Thread 4/25: It is Monday

Happy Monday everyone. The Red Sox are in a bad way right now, especially offensively, and now travel to Toronto missing some players, though it’s not clear just who beyond Tanner Houck will be unavailable. It’ll be Nathan Eovaldi taking on José Berríos to start the series, starting at 7:07 PM ET tonight. Unfortunately, there’s no day games today, but the MLBTV free game starts at 6:10 PM ET between the Giants and Brewers. Also tonight, the Celtics will be looking to finish off their first round series against the Nets, up 3-0. Tip off for Game Four is at 7:00 PM ET. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.