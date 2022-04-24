Game 16 Gamethread: Red Sox at Rays

The Red Sox lost in brutal fashion on Saturday, getting no-hit through nine innings before taking a lead in the tenth, getting two strikeouts to start the bottom half of the inning, and then imploding in on themselves. Now they have to try and bounce back from that and salvage this series win on the road in Tampa. They’ll have Rich Hill on the mound for this one as he comes back from the bereavement list, and Tanner Houck is expected to piggyback after, while Tampa has the exciting young Shane McClanahan taking the ball. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

Go Sox!