Red Sox Minor Lines: Marcelo Mayer’s first homer of the year

Worcester W 9-2

Jarren Duran, CF: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 K, 1 SB Yolmer Sánchez, SS: 2-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Triston Casas, 1B: 3-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Franchy Cordero, RF: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 K Ryan Fitzgerald, 2B: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K Christin Stewart, LF: 2-5, 2 K, 1 SB Ronaldo Hernández, C: 0-5, 2 K Johan Mieses, DH: 3-5, 2 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Thomas Pannone (SP; W): 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 K (91 pitches) Derek Holland: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K (24 pitches) Durbin Feltman: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (25 pitches) Kaleb Ort: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (13 pitches)

This was a big game for the Worcester lineup as a whole, but Mieses in particular led the way at the plate. A minor-league signing prior to the 2020 season, he burst out of the gates last summer for Portland before tapering off at Triple-A in the second half. This year, he’s in more of a part-time role, but he’s hit well when given the chance. Mieses is likely just an organizational player, but the power plays when he makes contact no matter what level he’s playing at. Pannone, a minor-league signing from this past offseason, deserves a shoutout too for a really strong start.

Portland W 4-3

David Hamilton, SS: 3-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 CS Tyler Dearden, LF: 1-2, 1 BB, 2 R Pedro Castellanos, 1B: 1-2, 1 2B, 1 BB, 3 RBI

Brayan Bello (SP; W): 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 K (85 pitches) Joan Martinez (H): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (31 pitches) AJ Politi (SV): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (18 pitches)

In a way this start from Bello just looks pedestrian when compared to other starts from Sea Dogs pitchers this year — including him! — but in reality it was yet another strong showing. There was seemingly some hard contact here with a couple of doubles, but he was still missing bats and the two walks is workable in 5 1⁄ 3 innings. Bello’s now got a 2.35 ERA over three starts, striking out 24 and walking four in 15 1⁄ 3 innings. Politi also deserves a shoutout for the start to his season. The righty, who has struggled as a starter in the past but looks much more comfortable in relief, has yet to allow a run over 5 2⁄ 3 innings while striking out 12 without issuing a walk (though he’s hit a pair). Offensively, Hamilton continues to lead this group, hitting his third homer to go with his 10 steals.

Greenville L 6-7

Ceddanne Rafaela, 2B: 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 1 CS Matthew Lugo, SS: 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 K Alex Binelas, DH: 3-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 BB 2 R, 2 RBI Nicholas Northcut, 1B: 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 E

Yusniel Padron-Artiles (SP; L): 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (81 pitches) Ryan Zeferjahn: 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K (42 pitches)

We talked about Hamilton briefly above, and now we talk about Binelas, the other prospect to come back from Milwaukee in the Hunter Renfroe deal. The corner infielder has big power and he’s very much tapping into it this season with now five home runs and a .378 Isolated Power (SLG - AVG). I’m still a bit concerned about the 31.5 percent strikeout rate, but right now it’s not getting in the way of the production. I’m waiting to see him against higher level pitching before really buying in, but it’s no mystery why people are already excited about the potential here.

Salem L 6-10

Eddinson Paulino, 2B: 0-4, 2 BB, 1 RBI, 1 K Marcelo Mayer, SS: 2-6, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 K Niko Kavadas, 1B: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Yorberto Mejicano, C: 2-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 K

Gabriel Jackson (SP; L): 1.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 1 BB, 0 K (38 pitches) Jacob Webb: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (39 pitches)

And there is Mayer’s first home run of the 2022 season, which came in his first at bat of the game. There had been plenty of good in the start to his year already, with his approach looking well beyond his years in full-season ball less than a year removed from his high school graduation, but we hadn’t really seen impact contact and extra-base hits yet. With the home run, his OPS now jumps up to .888. For someone like Mayer, it’s probably prudent to look for a bit of an adjustment early a la Nick Yorke last season, but that he’s hitting like this while still adjusting to pro ball is exciting in and of itself.

Player of the Day: Johan Mieses

