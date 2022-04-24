Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Alex Cora, Xander Bogaerts

Saturday’s game as a whole was a disappointing one, but there was a giant bright spot to be excited about in the form of Garrett Whitlock dominating in his first career start. It remains to be seen what his short-term role will be, but he sure looks like a long-term starter. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Will Venable is still leading the Red Sox dugout temporarily while Alex Cora recovers after testing positive for COVID. Venable says Cora is feeling better, which is good news. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

One of the big early-season surprises for this Red Sox team has been Michael Wacha keeping runs off the board in the rotation. (Trevor Hass; Boston.com)

Right now it’s Boston’s offense keeping them from getting any momentum this season, but teams always need pitching help. To that end, James Paxton hopes to be back before the All-Star break, which would be a huge development. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

For anyone who was hoping Michael Conforto would be walking through that door, some bad news. (MLB.com)

It’s not just Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts hitting free agency within the next couple of years. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Miguel Cabrera joined the 3000-hit club this weekend. In a look at the next players who could reach that milestone, those two Red Sox hitters made the list. (Matt Snyder; CBS)