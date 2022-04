Happy Sunday. Garrett Whitlock as a starter was everything we thought it could be. But the nine no-hit innings and then a bullpen explosion cost the Sox a win…need J.D. Martinez back in the lineup. The Sox and Rays wrap up this series at 1:10 PM ET before heading to Toronto. Meanwhile the Bruins take on the Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.