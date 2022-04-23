Red Sox at Rays lineups: It’s Garrett Whitlock SZN

Garrett Whitlock gets the start for a grieving Nathan Eovaldi as the Red Sox try to make it two in a row over the Rays this afternoon in Florida (6:10 p.m., NESN).

It was supposed to be Rich Hill today, but he’s still on the bereavement list following the death of his father, so Whitlock will get the nod for the first few innings. Whitlock hasn’t just been good this year—he’s arguably been the best reliever in baseball, and you’d have to imagine that he’ll be just as good in the first inning as the eighth or ninth, considering everything.

Whitlock will fact a Rays team that was held largely quiet last night except for Wander Franco, who has probably, in a span of five games from last year’s ALDS to this last night’s game, established himself as the league’s foremost Red Sox killer. All he does is hit homers against Boston, and he’s 21 and only getting better. It stinks! If anyone can get him, though, it’s Whitlock. At least once.

J.P. Feyereisen starts for the Rays, who are also doing the bullpen game thing. Feyereisen ain’t bad though, and will face a lineup largely the same as yesterday’s. J.D. Martinez is still out, while Rob Refsnyder DHs and bats ninth. Sure!