Red Sox Minor Lines: It’s Brandon Walter’s world

Worcester L 3-13

Ryan Fitzgerald, CF: 0-4, 1 BB Jeter Downs, SS: 0-5, 1 K Triston Casas, DH: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 K Yolmer Sánchez, 2B: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI Johan Mieses, RF: 2-4, 1 K

Kyle Hart (SP; L): 4.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 5 BB, 3 K (79 pitches) Zack Kelly: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (21 pitches)

This was a rough day for Worcester, who took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but then had it all go downhill from there, allowing five runs in the bottom half of the inning. The one positive to take away from this game was Sánchez, who continues to impress in Triple-A after signing a minor-league deal over the winter. Given how bad the Red Sox bench looks like right now, it seems like he should be getting a shot, though they’d have to find a way to make 40-man room. The easy move, it would seem, would be to DFA Travis Shaw, though they’d have to rely on someone like Christian Arroyo or one of the backup catchers to play first base from time to time. Either way, it seems Sánchez will get a chance somewhere at some point this summer, as he’s now up to a 1.096 OPS on the year.

Portland W 4-3 (F/10)

David Hamilton, 2B: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB Christian Koss, SS: 1-4, 2 K Pedro Castellanos, RF: 2-4, 1 2B Kole Cottam, DH: 2-5, 1 2B, 2 K Tyler Dearden, LF: 3-4, 1 BB, 1 RBI Hudson Potts, 1B: 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K

Brandon Walter (SP): 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 10 K (83 pitches) Jacob Wallace: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (11 pitches) Frank German (W): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (35 pitches)

I don’t think I can resist being all-in on Walter at this point. I said in a yet-to-be-released podcast that he could move himself into the best pitcher in the system conversation at some point this season, but I did kind of walk it back shortly after. Well, I want to walk back my walk back. I don’t see why he can’t be at least in that conversation, if he’s not already there. The questions after last season were valid given the levels at which he was placed, but he’s answering all of those questions and more early this season. Through three starts, he’s tossed 17 innings having allowed just these two runs, striking out 22 and still not walking anyone (though he’s hit two batters). Also on the pitching front, Frank German is having a strong start with seven shutout innings to start the season, striking out 13 and not issuing a walk. While I would say the chances are under 50 percent, there’s a non-zero chance that he gets up to the majors late this season. Oh, one last thing. Hamilton has 10 stolen bases already this season.

Greenville L 4-10

Tyler McDonough, 2B: 1-4, 1 BB, 1 SB, 1 E Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 2-5, 1 R Matthew Lugo, SS: 2-5, 2 2B, 1 R, 1 E Alex Binelas, 1B: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 3 K Nicholas Northcut, 3B: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 RBI, 1 K Tyler Esplin, RF: 2-4, 1 3B Nick Decker, LF: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K

Wyatt Olds (SP; L): 3.1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (79 pitches) Devon Roedahl: 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (49 pitches)

This was a weird start for Olds, whose numbers look pretty good by strikeouts and walks but then the runs allowed are obviously way too high. I think he’s a somewhat interesting pitcher, but he’s just miscast right now as a starter. I think of him similarly as I felt about German last season, in that I don’t expect him to pitch well as a starter, but whenever they get him into the bullpen I think he could surprise some people. At the plate, Lugo had a pair of doubles as he continues to bounce back after a down year in 2021. The error was his fourth of the year, and after committing 33 a season ago that is at least mildly concerning, but offensively he’s now up to a 1.144 OPS.

Salem L 4-10

Eddinson Paulino, 2B: 1-2, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 E Tyler Miller, DH: 1-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 K Marcelo Mayer, SS: 0-5, 2 K Blaze Jordan, 3B: 1-5, 2 K Niko Kavadas, 1B: 1-3, 1 BB, 2 K Kier Meredith, LF: 2-2, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB

Angel Bastardo (SP): 3.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (65 pitches)

Really not a whole lot of good here, as will probably be the case most nights Mayer and Jordan combine to go 1-10 with four strikeouts. Jordan in particular is a bit concerning with a .481 OPS early this year, though this game aside he’s kept his contact rate in check which makes me feel a little better. I’d also point out that Paulino is having some major defensive issues this season. His error in this game was number seven on the year, and they’ve been spread out with two each at second, third, and center with another at shortstop. He’s only 19 and moving around that much can’t be easy, but it’s something to monitor moving forward. More positively, it’s been a nice start for Meredith, who was an undrafted signing last summer. He gets rave reviews about his presence in the clubhouse and general makeup, and has started this season with a .957 OPS.

Player of the Day: Brandon Walter

Player of the Day Tracker