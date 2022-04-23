OTM Open Thread 4/23: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday everyone. It’s a big Boston sports day with the Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics all in action. The Sox have Garrett Whitlock on the mound for his first career start, and that one in Tampa starts at 6:10 PM ET. The Bruins start at 3:00 PM ET, taking on the Rangers, while the Celtics look to take a big 3-0 lead over the Nets in their first round series. That one tops off at 7:30 PM ET. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.
