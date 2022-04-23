Daily Red Sox Links: Trevor Story, Garrett Whitlock, Matt Barnes

The Red Sox ended up going a lot deeper into the postseason than most of us ever would have expected, and their surprising season was kickstarted early on by a red-hot April. This year, that same kind of momentum is sorely lacking as they seem stuck in neutral, alternating between wins and losses to start 2022. (Jon Couture; Boston.com)

Part of the reason for the lack of momentum has been a lackluster offense. The lineup has been shaken up the last couple of days with Trevor Story hitting leadoff, though the team is not saying it’s for shakeup purposes. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Garrett Whitlock is among the most valuable pitchers on this roster, in part due to his versatility. He’ll be showing that off again on Saturday, making his first career start. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

After Jake Diekman struggled mightily with his control in the ninth of Friday, it was Matt Barnes coming in for the save. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

We are 15 years removed from one of my favorite regular season Sox memories. (Tim Kelly; WEEI)