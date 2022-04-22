Red Sox at Rays lineups: Happy trails? Please?

The Red Sox head back to Florida, this time to open their season series against the Rays behind Michael Wacha (7:10 p.m., NESN) as they look to get back to .500.

Yesterday was a bummer, and tonight, facing Corey Kluber, things don’t get any easier. The Rays lineup is keyed by 21-year-old Wander Franco and 2021 Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena, though in this year’s limited action it’s been all Franco. Tampa Bay’s lineup features both of their Lowes: Brandon, playing second and batting leadoff, and Josh, designated hitting and batting sixth. Red Sox prospect legend Manuel Margot plays center field and bats seventh.

Wacha makes his third start for the 6-7 Sox, trying to build on a wonderful performance against the Twins that lowered his season ERA to 0.98. We’ll take it! And we’ll need it. J.D. Martinez is again out of the lineup, with Travis Shaw DHing and batting eighth. Trevor Story is leading off again, with Enrique Hernández batting fifth. The rest is all pretty normal. Go Sox!