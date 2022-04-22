FanPost Friday: First impressions of the 2022 Red Sox

We are not even 10 percent of the way through the 2022 season, so I think most everyone would agree that it’s too early to make strong, sweeping conclusions about this Red Sox team. It’s especially true given how weird this season has been thus far for Boston, with purported strengths playing as weaknesses and vice versa. At the same time, these games count all the same as the rest and we know from the past that some weird trends from early in the season may fade, but others are indeed indicative at least in part of things we can expect to see moving forward.

So for today’s FanPost Friday, we’re curious about your first impressions of the team. Again, nobody is saying that you must make a grand proclamation about who the 2022 Red Sox are and what we can expect from them moving forward this season, but we just want to know the general ~vibes~ you’re getting from this team. Are there a couple of players who are standing out compared to what you expected, good or bad? Are there clear changes that need to be made already? What areas of the roster are going to make or break this team based on what we’ve seen thus far. We want your thoughts!

Leave us a FanPost, and you could be featured on the front page on Sunday. As always, here is our handy guide to making a FanPost.