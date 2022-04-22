Red Sox Minor Lines: The Fightin’ Sea Dogs

Worcester L 8-10

Ryan Fitzgerald, RF: 1-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 K Jeter Downs, SS: 1-3, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB Triston Casas, 1B: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Franchy Cordero, CF: 1-3, 2 BB, 1 R, 2 K Christin Stewart, LF: 1-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 K Ronaldo Hernández, C: 0-5, 3 K Yolmer Sánchez, 2B: 1-3, 1 HR, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Darwinzon Hernandez (SP): 1.2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 1 K (45 pitches) John Schreiber (L): 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K (43 pitches) Eduard Bazardo: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (24 pitches) Derek Holland: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (14 pitches)

It was a high-scoring affair for Worcester and Syracuse on Thursday, with the Red Sox smashing four home runs on the day. For Casas, it was a game-tying homer at the time and his fourth of the season. His batting average is a bit lower than we’d probably like to see, but he’s still got an OPS over .900. Given the lack of production from both Bobby Dalbec and Travis Shaw, the calls for Casas are going to start getting louder, I’d think. Still, my expectation is he’ll be up in June at the earliest. Fitzgerald may actually be up earlier, and he hit his fifth homer of the year here. More negatively, Hernandez had been looking better in his first few Triple-A outings as the team looks for him to throw more strikes. He regressed a bit in this outing, and now it’ll be key to see how he bounces back next time out.

Portland W 12-5

David Hamilton, 2B: 1-1, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 SB Cameron Cannon, 2B: 2-3, 1 SB Christian Koss, SS: 3-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 1 SB Tyreque Reed, DH: 0-1, 1 RBI, 1 K Elih Marrero, PR/DH: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Hudson Potts, 1B: 4-5, 1 2B, 2 HR, 3 R, 5 RBI, 1 K

Victor Santos (SP; W): 6 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (83 pitches) Oddanier Mosqueda (H): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (29 pitches) AJ Politi: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (15 pitches)

We won’t bury the lede here. The big story from this game was a massive brawl that broke out in the third when Tyreque Reed was hit by a pitch, the opposing pitcher had some words, and Reed ran out and dropped him. He and Hamilton were ejected from this game, and I suspect there will be some suspensions here. Bold prediction, I know. As for the actual game on the field, Potts was clearly the standout here. After being put on waivers and getting through unclaimed at the end of spring training, the corner infielder has something to prove this season. He’s still struggling to get hits with an average under .200, but he’s drawing some walks and hitting for decent power, especially after this game.

Greenville L 1-4

Nick Yorke, DH: 1-4, 1 R, 1 K Tyler McDonough, 2B: 0-4, 3 K Matthew Lugo, SS: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 RBI Nicholas Northcut, 1B: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 K Gilberto Jimenez, CF: 1-4, 3 K

Shane Drohan (SP): 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (78 pitches)

He didn’t get the necessary support from the lineup, which had an uncharacteristic off-day with Ceddanne Rafaela on the bench, but Drohan was phenomenal in this game. The 2020 draftee was one of the more interesting pitchers in the system last season, coming out of college a bit more raw than your typically college prospect since he started concentrating solely on baseball relatively late. He ended up having an up and down year and it’s not clear whether or not he’ll ever get the consistency needed to start at the highest level, but when he shows flashes like this it’s hard to totally give up that idea. He’s now got a 3.77 ERA on the season through three starts, striking out 19 over 14 1⁄ 3 innings while walking eight.

Salem L 4-5 (F/10)

Eddinson Paulino, CF: 2-5, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 1 E Marcelo Mayer, SS: 4-5, 2 2B, 2 R, 1 SB Nathan Hickey, DH: 1-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Niko Kavadas, 1B: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 RBI, 1 K Blaze Jordan, 3B: 1-5 Tyler Miller, LF: 2-4, 2 K

Wilkelman Gonzalez (SP): 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (68 pitches) Miguel Suero: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (38 pitches)

This was a solid start for Gonzalez, who still has yet to allow an earned run through three starts this season, though one of those starts was a two-inning outing due to rain, and this one ended relatively early as well. There’s a few too many baserunners in this outing, but his strikeout stuff is clearly playing, and he’s up to 18 in 11 innings this season, but with seven walks. Having just turned 20 before the season, that kind of shaky command can be expected, and the fact that he’s working around any walk issues to still keep runs on the board is ultimately encouraging. Offensively, it’s nice to see the extra base hits coming for Mayer, who’s shown a good approach this season but has mostly been relying on singles and walks.

Player of the Day: Hudson Potts

Player of the Day Tracker