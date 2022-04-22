Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Don Orsillo, Tyreque Reed

Related The Red Sox and NESN blew it in this Don Orsillo situation

Coming into the season and looking at the Red Sox roster, it seemed pretty clear that the team would almost certainly be leaning on their offense more often than not if they were going to make a run to the playoffs. That has not been close to the case so far. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Sean McAdam takes a look at the same lack of runs issue. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

After controversy around the decision to not include Don Orsillo in the Jerry Remy tribute Wednesday night, Sam Kennedy went on WEEI on Thursday to try and explain the team’s side. (Alex Reimer; WEEI)

The Red Sox have to shift around their rotation a bit coming up as Tanner Houck will not be able to travel to Toronto next week because he’s not vaccinated. So, Garrett Whitlock is going to be moving into the rotation, at least temporarily, to start on Saturday. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

The Sea Dogs had an interesting Thursday, as an opposing pitcher apparently said something to Tyreque Reed, which sparked a big brawl in Portland. (ESPN)

The Yankees getting booed on the road isn’t exactly news, but the reason why it happened this time is. (Jack Baer; Yahoo)