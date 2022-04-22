OTM Open Thread 4/22: It is Friday

Happy Friday. Taking out out of three against the Toronto Blue Jays wasn’t ideal but also wasn’t unforeseen. This division is going to be tough. Next up: the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s good teams up and down except for the Baltimore Orioles. The action begins are 7:10 PM ET. There’s no free MLBTV game today, but Apple TV has a pair of free games with Cardinals-Reds at 6:40 PM ET, and then Rangers-A’s at 9:40 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.