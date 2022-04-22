The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Blue Jays, Previewing the Rays

Welcome back to the Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast! Make sure to subscribe to the OTM Podcast Network to hear the latest from every series, as well as a preview of what’s next on the docket for the Red Sox.

Nathan Eovaldi got the start for Boston in game one of the series, and while he wasn’t his best self, lasting 4 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up seven hits while striking out six, he did only surrender one run. The Red Sox bullpen was once again solid for the Red Sox too, as Jake Diekman, Matt Strahm, Hansel Robles and Garrett Whitlock shut the door with 4 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings. The Red Sox offense left 15 men on base, but scored the critical go-ahead run on a Connor Wong sacrifice fly. The Red Sox would go on to win their only game of the series 2-1.

In game two, Nick Pivetta continued his early season struggles. The righty finished the game with four innings, giving up seven hits, and five earned runs. There was encouragement as Pivetta struck out four in the third and fourth innings, and said he believed he was figuring out his mechanics as the game went along. The bullpen was once again solid, with Tyler Danish making his Red Sox debut. He had five strikeouts in two innings. The Red Sox would go on to lose 6-1.

In the final game, Tanner Houck continued to impress on the young season, tossing five innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out four. Houck stands with a 3.21 ERA for the season. The pen, once again, was solid, especially Phillips Valdez, who owns a nice and pretty 0.00 ERA. The Red Sox nearly rallied in the ninth with hits from Trevor Story, and Xander Bogaerts, but Bobby Dalbec was unable to get in the runner from 3rd with less than 2 outs, as his 104 mph off the bat was perfectly placed at Blue Jays third baseman, Matt Chapman. The Red Sox fell 3-2 in the rubber match.

