Alex Cora has tested positive for COVID

The Red Sox this week have had to place three players on the COVID list, with Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, and Jonathan Araúz all testing positive. Vázquez has since tested negative and returned from the list, but now we’ve learned that their manager has also been caught up in what so far can best be described as a mini outbreak. The team announced early on Thursday’s series finale against the Blue Jays that Alex Cora tested positive for COVID and will not be managing this game. He also will not be traveling with the team to St. Petersburg for their three-game series in Tampa Bay. In his stead, Will Venable will be acting as manager.

According to the team, Cora is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. We here at Over the Monster of course hope for a speedy recovery for Cora. The manager had previously stated that he was staying in a hotel for the last week or so after one of his children tested positive. Venable is viewed widely across baseball as a future manager, and will get a short-term chance to show off his capabilities in his role. This will be the second time he’s filled this temporary role for the Red Sox, having also served as manager for a game last season when Cora went home for his daughter’s graduation.