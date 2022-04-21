Game 13 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox are coming off a rough loss on Wednesday that featured one terrible inning from Nick Pivetta and then a bevy of wasted chances against the Blue Jays pitching. Now, they look to win this rubber match against Toronto and get their record back over .500 once again. They’ll have Tanner Houck on the mound to go against Kevin Gausman. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

Last Night

Loss; 1-6

How to Watch

You can watch locally on cable on NESN.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Prep for the Game

Lineups

Series Preview

Today on the Site

Daily Links, including the Jerry Remy tribute ceremony

Minor Lines, with Connor Seabold impressing in Worcester

Red Seat Pod new episode

On the Don Orsillo mess

Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.

Go Sox!

Over the Monster has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Over the Monster and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.