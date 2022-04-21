Red Sox vs. Blue Jays lineups: It’s Tanner time in the afternoon

The Red Sox can win the series against the Blue Jays this afternoon (1:35 p.m., NESN) behind Tanner Houck after a loss Wednesday that saw them fall into second place and back to .500.

Houck looks to follow up a great start last time out against the Twins, during which he gave up no runs over 5 2⁄ 3 innings. With Nick Pivetta struggling mightily, Houck needs to turn in more performances like that if the Sox are going to contend. Of course, against these Blue Jays, it’s never easy.

Kevin Gausman is on the hill for Toronto, back in the AL East after fleeing Baltimore for more competitive pastures. He’ll face a wacky getaway day lineup, with the Sox departing for Tampa Bay just after this. Trevor Story is batting leadoff, with Enrique Hernández getting the day off, which means... Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field! Rafael Devers is at DH, which means Bobby Dalbec’s at third. Fun, fun, fun. Christian Vázquez is back from the COVID list and playing catcher and batting seventh.

The Blue Jays also have a wacky lineup, with George Springer out after leaving last night’s game early, and Gosuke Katoh and Bradley Zimmer in. Sure! Let’s get weird.