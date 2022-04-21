The Red Seat Podcast: Early Season Slog

Welcome back to another episode of “The Red Seat” podcast, your podcast for everything Red Sox. On this episode we start by discussing how a mini Covid outbreak will impact the club and how Canada’s rules regarding unvaccinated players might impact the club next week.

Next we take a look at the rotation to discuss Nick Pivetta’s struggles and the surprising success of Michael Wacha. What can we expect from each guy going forward? From there, we take a hard look at the bullpen, a unit that has been by far exceeding expectations, and rank the options by how much we trust each guy. Surprisingly, five guys made our circle of trust!

We then predict who will still be in that bullpen when it is cut to eight on May 1st. Finally, we end the show by breaking the hitters down into three tiers and answering all of your listener questions.

