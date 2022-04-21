Red Sox Minor Lines: Another Ceddanne Rafaela homer

Worcester G1 L 0-1

Jarren Duran, CF: 2-3, 1 BB, 2 SB Jeter Downs, SS: 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K Triston Casas, 1B: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K Franchy Cordero, RF: 0-3, 2 K Ryan Fitzgerald, 3B: 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K

Connor Seabold (SP): 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K (83 pitches) Kaleb Ort (L): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (26 pitches)

Worcester G2 L 2-4

Jarren Duran, DH: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 K Jeter Downs, SS: 1-2, 2 BB, 1 R Triston Casas, 1B: 0-4, 1 K Franchy Cordero, CF: 0-2, 1 BB Ryan Fitzgerald, RF: 0-2, 2 RBI, 1 K

Brian Keller (SP; L): 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K (54 pitches) Durbin Feltman: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K (24 pitches)

It was a forgettable doubleheader for Worcester, who managed only six hits across the two games, all of which were singles. In the first game it was all Duran, who also showed off his speed with a couple stolen bases, while the hits were more spread out in game two. Casas and Cordero stand out on the negative end here, going a combined 0-12. More positively, it was a nice showing from Seabold, who is looking to prove he is still a viable major-league option beyond an emergency depth role. He’s doing a nice job to start the season, now having allowed just two runs over 14 2⁄ 3 innings, albeit with a less encouraging nine strikeouts to five walks. Still, he’s been hard to hit, and now has 11 scoreless innings under his belt over his last two starts. Seabold isn’t the type of pitcher from whom we should expect too many truly dominant lines as his strikeout stuff just isn’t at that level, but if he’s limiting hits good things should happen.

Portland L 1-6

David Hamilton, SS: 0-4, 1 K, 1 E Nick Sogard, 2B: 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K Devlin Granberg, CF: 2-3, 1 BB Hudson Potts, 1B: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 K

Chris Murphy (SP; L): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 5 K (88 pitches) Joan Martinez: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (15 pitches)

Rough one here for Portland, too, and without much that really stands out for our purposes, either. This is the second straight day with Granberg being the only multi-hit member of the lineup, and he’s now hitting .400 with an OPS over 1.071. As for Murphy, this was not really a great start and not quite a terrible one either. The strikeout stuff continues to play and he’s up to 18 strikeouts over 14 innings so far this season. The control is still an issue, though. Three walks in five innings isn’t debilitating, and he’s up to six over 14 innings on the year.

Greenville L 4-9

Nick Yorke, 2B: 0-1, 3 BB, 1 R, 1 CS Tyler McDonough, CF: 1-4, 1 2B, 2 K Ceddanne Rafaela, SS: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Alex Binelas, 3B: 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K Matthew Lugo, DH: 1-4, 1 K Gilberto Jimenez, RF: 0-4, 1 K Nicholas Northcut, 1B: 2-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Brian Van Belle (SP; L): 6 IP, 13 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 5 K (89 pitches)

This one was trouble for the Drive right out of the gate, with Van Belle giving up four runs over the first two innings. To the starter’s credit, though, he was able to gut out six innings after that start, even with 13 hits coming against him. It’s not a great start, obviously, but getting as deep as he did with that much damage is no small feat. Offensively, two of the hottest hitters in the system went deep again. For Rafaela, it was his sixth of the season already, only four off his pace from all of last season. He’s been the organization’s player of the year in this young season. Northcut hasn’t gotten as much shine, but he’s up to four home runs. There’s a limited ceiling here with a lack of defensive value and something of an all-or-nothing approach, but he had a quietly solid 2021 showing off the power, and he’s off to a similar kind of start this season.

Salem W 7-1

Eddinson Paulino, 2B: 2-5, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 K, 1 SB Marcelo Mayer, SS: 1-3, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB Blaze Jordan, 3B: 0-4 Nathan Hickey, DH: 0-3, 1 BB Niko Kavadas, 1B; 0-4, 2 K Eduardo Vaughan, CF: 1-2, 2 BB, 2 R Phillip Sikes, LF: 2-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Jose Garcia, C: 1-2, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI

Tyler Uberstine (SP): 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K (75 pitches) Joey Stock (W): 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (32 pitches) Adenys Bautista (H): 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (35 pitches) Jacob Webb: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (13 pitches)

This was a nice all-around effort for this Salem team. Offensively, we haven’t really talked about Mayer too much this season, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t had an encouraging start. There hasn’t been a ton of power early on in 2022, but for a kid who was in high school at this time last year that’s not a huge concern when it’s being paired by what seems to be a strong approach at the plate. If he can start with that base, the rest should come with time. On the mound, Webb is off to a really impressive start in this bullpen. A 14th round pick last summer, the righty has allowed two runs (one earned) over 5 1⁄ 3 innings, striking out 12 while only issuing a single walk. He’s a reliever to watch in this system, and could move quickly if he continues this performance.

Player of the Day: Connor Seabold

