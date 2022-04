Happy Thursday. After a whole two days we’ve got a day game! The Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays finish the series at 1:35 PM ET. The free game of the day is unfortunately also a day game, with the Twins and Royals playing at 2:10 PM ET. In hockey, the Bruins are in Pittsburgh facing the Penguins at 7:00 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.