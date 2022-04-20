Game 12 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox only managed three hits on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays, but they still managed to get a win and now have a chance to clinch a series win against the preseason division favorites. Boston will have Nick Pivetta on the hill as Toronto counters with José Berríos in a matchup of pitchers looking to get on track. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Last Night

Win; 2-1

How to Watch

You can watch locally on cable on NESN. For those out of market, MLB Network has the broadcast, and MLBTV has this one as the free game of the day.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Prep for the Game

Lineups

Series Preview

Join us below for the game today.

