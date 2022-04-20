Red Sox reinstate Christian Vázquez from the COVID list

The Red Sox have been dealing with some COVID issues the last couple of days, with both of their catchers hitting the COVID list since Monday morning. For Christian Vázquez, however, the stay was not long as he has been reinstated just a day after being placed on the list. Having been vaccinated, he needed two negative tests, along with being without symptoms and clearing with an independent panel in order to return to action. The team made the announcement prior to Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays, with Ronaldo Hernández being optioned back down to Triple-A Worcester to make room on the active roster.

It had looked like we were going to get a glimpse of the potential future at the position over the next week or so, with both Hernández and Connor Wong up in the majors. The latter will stick in the bigs with Kevin Plawecki still not back after being placed on the COVID list prior to Monday’s game, and as of now is still set to start Wednesday’s game. Vázquez will get back to receiving the bulk of the at bats, though. He has hit .208/.231/.333 with one homer in the very early going this season. Jonathan Araúz, who also was placed on the COVID list with Vázquez on Tuesday, remains out of action.