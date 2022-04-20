Red Sox vs. Blue Jays lineups: Moving and shaking up

The Red Sox and the Blue Jays, both of whom are tied with the Yankees atop the AL East at 6-5, face off again tonight at Fenway Park as Nick Pivetta looks to right the ship against José Berríos and the Blue Jays (7:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market).
Both Pivetta and Berríos are trying to shake off rusty starts — the Blue Jays righty’s ERA is 11.81, worse even than Pivetta’s 9.39. Does this mean we’re in for a pitcher’s duel? If yesterday’s missed chances indicate anything, it sure seems possible.
The lineup is still ravaged by COVID behind the plate, where Connor Wong gets his second straight start at catcher. There’s also a minor switch in the middle of the lineup, with J.D. Martinez batting third and Xander Bogaerts sliding to fourth. Interesting!
The Blue Jays roll out a similar lineup to Tuesday’s, but with Cavan Biggio, yet another son of a legend, batting ninth and playing first. They have a type!
Full lineups for both sides are below.
Game 12 vs. Blue Jays
|Lineup spot
|Blue Jays
|Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Blue Jays
|Red Sox
|1
|George Springer, CF
|Enrique Hernández, CF
|2
|Bo Bichette, SS
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|3
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., DH
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|4
|Lourdes Gurriel, LF
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|5
|Matt Chapman, 3B
|Alex Verdugo, LF
|6
|Raimel Tapia, RF
|Trevor Story, 2B
|7
|Santiago Espinal, 2B
|Bobby Dalbec, 1B
|8
|Alejandro Kirk, C
|Jackie Bradley Jr., RF
|9
|Cavan Biggio, 1B
|Connor Wong, C
|SP
|Jose Berríos, RHP
|Nick Pivetta, RHP
