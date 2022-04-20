 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays lineups: Moving and shaking up

The Sox try to jump the Blue Jays in standings as J.D. Martinez moves up to the third spot in the batting order.

By bryanjoiner
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers
Welcome to the top three, J.D.
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox and the Blue Jays, both of whom are tied with the Yankees atop the AL East at 6-5, face off again tonight at Fenway Park as Nick Pivetta looks to right the ship against José Berríos and the Blue Jays (7:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market).

Both Pivetta and Berríos are trying to shake off rusty starts — the Blue Jays righty’s ERA is 11.81, worse even than Pivetta’s 9.39. Does this mean we’re in for a pitcher’s duel? If yesterday’s missed chances indicate anything, it sure seems possible.

The lineup is still ravaged by COVID behind the plate, where Connor Wong gets his second straight start at catcher. There’s also a minor switch in the middle of the lineup, with J.D. Martinez batting third and Xander Bogaerts sliding to fourth. Interesting!

The Blue Jays roll out a similar lineup to Tuesday’s, but with Cavan Biggio, yet another son of a legend, batting ninth and playing first. They have a type!

Full lineups for both sides are below.

Game 12 vs. Blue Jays

Lineup spot Blue Jays Red Sox
Lineup spot Blue Jays Red Sox
1 George Springer, CF Enrique Hernández, CF
2 Bo Bichette, SS Rafael Devers, 3B
3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., DH J.D. Martinez, DH
4 Lourdes Gurriel, LF Xander Bogaerts, SS
5 Matt Chapman, 3B Alex Verdugo, LF
6 Raimel Tapia, RF Trevor Story, 2B
7 Santiago Espinal, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B
8 Alejandro Kirk, C Jackie Bradley Jr., RF
9 Cavan Biggio, 1B Connor Wong, C
SP Jose Berríos, RHP Nick Pivetta, RHP

