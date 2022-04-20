OTM Open Thread 4/20: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday everyone. The Red Sox got some great work out of their bullpen on Tuesday to take the first of a three-game set against the Blue Jays, and now look to come back out on Wednesday and clinch the series. They’ll have Nick Pivetta on the mound for that one as the righty takes on José Berríos. First pitch is set there for 7:10 PM ET at Fenway. It is also the MLBTV free game of the day for those out of market. Over in the NBA, the Celtics will be looking to take a 2-0 lead in their first round series against the Nets, with that game tipping off at 7:00 PM ET. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.