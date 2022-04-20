Daily Red Sox Links: Nick Pivetta, Rafael Devers, Enrique Hernández

Nick Pivetta gets the ball for the Red Sox tonight as they look to clinch a three-game set against the Blue Jays. The righty was a surprisingly reliable member of the rotation last season, but early on in 2022 things have been much shakier. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Facing Toronto, we are seeing one of the very best hitters in the game in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who says that he enjoys watching Rafael Devers, who is not too far away from that conversation, hit just as much as we do. (Jason Ounpraseuth; NESN)

It goes without saying that it is very much not a good thing that the top two catchers on Boston’s roster are on the COVID list. But if you’re looking for a silver lining, we do get a look at the future of the position for the organization. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Enrique Hernández has gotten off to a bit of a rough start atop the Red Sox lineup, but Alex Cora isn’t thinking about changes. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

A look at the biggest surprises for each team includes a nod to a member of Boston’s rotation. (Will Leitch; MLB.com)

Get ready to hear a lot about the sweeper this season. (Zach Crizer; Yahoo)